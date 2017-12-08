Here’s What Saif Ali Khan Has To Say About Daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Debut

As we all know Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is shooting for her debut movie Kedarnath along with Sushant Singh Rajput. And guess what, Saif Ali Khan has finally spoken about her daughter’s debut.

According to a report in News 18, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his excitement for her daughter’s movie, he said that he’s happy that Sara’s film is releasing the same year as his, “I am happy, I am excited for her. I think when we get closer to that release, it will be like my own film is releasing.”

“The first look of the film was released recently and Saif said he is confident “that she (Sara) will be very good.” He said.

Saif also spoke about his upcoming movie Kaalakaandi, “I wouldn’t call ‘Kaalakaandi’ a niche film, I’d call it unpretentious. It was a lot of fun. They were all good actors and I think my acting has improved after working with some of these guys,” he said.

On being asked about his last movie Chef, which doomed at the box office despite good reviews, he said, “It was a little European in flavor, and the drama could be a bit more, and I think he generally avoids drama. I think the palette of the film was a little western, I have also got some good reviews, but then some things are really not in your control.”

Furthermore, Mr Pataudi Khan said that he thinks the movie doomed because It wasn’t marketed well, “I don’t think it was even publicised correctly. I didn’t see enough buzz around the film. It’s ok doing interviews, but you’ve to show the trailer, show hoardings, spend some money.”

“These days, people don’t want to spend money on marketing, they send the actors to ‘Bigg Boss’ or ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ to talk about the movie, thinking it’ll help, but it won’t.”

On a different note, Saif spoke to a DNA about Taimur’s Christmas plans and this is what he said, “We have put up a nice X’mas tree with some pretty ornaments and other decorations that children find appealing. Bebo, Taimur, and I love sitting around it listening to Christmas carols. I think he likes it.”

He went on to add, “You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It’s just that way ever since he was born. I think he’s gotten used to it.”