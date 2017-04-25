Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday said S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” will make most filmmakers feel like amateurs.

“I have a strong feeling Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2‘ will make rest of all filmmakers in the country feel like amateur TV serial directors,” Varma tweeted.

The second part in the “Baahubali” franchise is slated for release on Friday.

The movie will finally shed the light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali, the question that has plagued film-goers for the last two years.

The highly anticipated trailer of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received over a 100 million views across four languages. It has become the most viewed Indian film trailer on video sharing site YouTube. Despite an early leak, the film’s trailer was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on March 16. In no time, the trailer went viral online.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, the magnum opus features Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on April 28. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is expected to get the highest screen count across the country.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma is currently reshooting some portions of Sarkar 3. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 12th May, but now it may get postponed.

Sarkar, which released in 2005, is set in the world of Indian politics. Its the sequel of Sarkar Raj which hit the screens in 2008.

Sarkar 3 will see Amitabh reprising his role as Subhash Nagre. The film will also feature Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar.

Presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave Cinemas and AB Corp, Sarkar 3 is the third film in Varma’s Sarkar series.