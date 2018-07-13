Here’s What Ishaan Khatter’s Brother Shahid Kapoor Thinks About Dhadak Trailer!

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is all set for release of his forthcoming film Dhadak, feels fortunate that he got an opportunity to work in films similar to his family members. He also spoke about how his brother Shahid Kapoor reacted on his film’s trailer.

Ishaan was interacting with media at the promotional interview of Dhadak along with her co-actress Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday in Mumbai.

Whether he feels any pressure to maintain his family’s stature in the film industry, Ishaan said, “I have only got encouragement and lessons from my family, so I don’t associate negative things like pressure with them.

“It’s a state of your mind. We can take expectations of audience in the form of responsibility or pressure. Our family is in love with this profession and I am really fortunate that I have got an opportunity to prove myself and to do what I love to do… My effort will be to put my heart and soul in my work and I will try to make not only my family, but the entire country happy with my work.”

Ishaan said his brother Shahid Kapoor inspires him and that he “always looks up to him”.

“He is my elder brother. I have learned a lot from him even before he came into films. He has inspired me on a personal level and as an actor, I think he has done impressive work by proving himself time and again,” he said.

Asked about Shahid’s reaction to the trailer of his film, Ishaan said, “He hasn’t watched the film yet. He was really happy after watching the trailer. He told me it was all good and positive and didn’t find any reason to criticize it.”

Dhadak is romantic drama film directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat. It is scheduled to be released on July 20.