Here’s What Happened When Love Birds Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Visited Girls Orphanage Post Their Roka!

American singer Nick Jonas left a group of orphan Indian girls love struck by singing his song Lovebug for them, says his fiancee and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Nick was in India with his parents for a few days last week as they had flown in for a roka- traditional Indian pre-wedding ceremony with Priyanka.

During the visit, Nick and Priyanka also made time to visit the girls at the St. Catherine’s orphanage.

Priyanka shared a sweet video in which Nick is singing Lovebug live for the girls.

“12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the Lovebug. Thank you Nick Jonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time,” the Fashion actress wrote.

In the video, parents of Priyanka and Nick are seen clapping and cheering along with all the girls of the orphanage too.

Earlier, Nick had also shared a video of Priyanka dancing on her song Tune maari entriyaan and captioned it as, “St Catherine’s Orphanage today. My heart is full.”

Nick and his family flew back to the US late on Sunday night.

Following the roka ceremony on Saturday, they had an engagement party which was attended by Priyanka’s friends and family members. The Ambanis, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha were also in attendance.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink.