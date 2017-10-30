Deepika, who plays the title role in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati is now gathering a lot of appreciation for her performance in the first song of Padmavati “Ghoomar”.

The actress also completed 10 years in the industry today. After her amazing debut with King Khan in Om Shanti Om, the actress never looked back and given some phenomenal performances.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress commented on completing 10 years in the industry, “I feel like a little child in a candy shop and that hasn’t changed [in the last decade]. In fact, today, I feel alive as an actor like never before. In the last 10 years, I have learnt so much just by working with people that I have teamed up with. Just being on a film set, making good or bad choices, and the criticism, as well as praise that have come my way for the performances, all of that, has made me the person that I am today.”

Trending :

Deepika further added, “Yes, I feel Padmavati is my debut film (laughs) and the fact is that’s what I feel like in spirit. I don’t feel the years at all. I feel like a little child, who has just started off. I have so much more to do, give and learn as well. So, I am like, ‘I want to be on one more film set so that I can make more mistakes and correct things too. So, honestly, there is still a lot to do.”

Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Shahid will be seen playing the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, husband of Deepika’s character in the movie. Ranveer will be playing Alauddin Khilji.

The film, releasing on December 1, tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.