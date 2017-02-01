The recent attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali by protesters from Rajasthan has been the talk of the town. Calling the incident completely uncalled for and unfortunate, who’s who of Bollywood came in support of the director and voiced their support towards him.

At a recent event where Akshay Kumar was seen promoting his upcoming film, Jolly LLB 2, the actor was asked about his reaction to the incident.

The actor said that it was an unlawful act on account of the protesters.

Check out what more he had to say here:

Jolly LLB has been directed by Subhash Kapoor and also stars Huma Qureshi in the lead. The film is slated to release on 10th February,2017.