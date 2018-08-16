Superstar Aamir Khan has wished his Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra good luck for her upcoming movie Pataakha.

“Loved the trailer Sanya! Your first film after ‘Dangal’… Good luck and all the very best,” Aamir tweeted on Tuesday night.

Directed by National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha is a comedy drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

The film is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

It also features popular comedian Sunil Grover along with Radhika Madan and Vijay Raaz among others. Pataakha is slated to release on September 28.

