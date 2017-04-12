Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of the most awaited movies of 2017 and also one of the most successful film franchises of the country. The movie will finally solve the mystery of ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’ as it hits the theatres across the world on 28th April, 2017.

According to reports, Baahubali: The Conclusion’s runtime would be – 2 hours 50 minutes long, which is almost 3 hours. In a recent interview with trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, Rajamouli spoke about the runtime of the film. The film is expected to be a visual treat for everyone, but one wonders what will be the impact on the audience.

The movie would be going in for its censor formalities soon.

As a promotional strategy, the makers of the film re-released Baahubali: The Beginning in over 1000 screens across India.

Recently Prabhas said he would have dedicated seven years – not just four years – of his life for S.S Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise without a second thought.

“For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on ‘Baahubali’. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project,” Prabhas told reporters at the audio launch of the Tamil version of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”.

The highly anticipated trailer of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received over a 100 million views across four languages. It has become the most viewed Indian film trailer on video sharing site YouTube. Despite an early leak, the film’s trailer was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on March 16. In no time, the trailer went viral online.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, the magnum opus features Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on April 28. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is expected to get the highest screen count across the country.