Riding high on the success of his latest release, Newton, Rajkummar Rao is now gearing up for his next, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana in Allahabad. The makers of Rajkummar Rao’s next film, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, have spent Rs. 2 crores on creating an elaborate set fitting a lavish wedding in Lucknow.

The makers have released the first teaser poster of the movie and it looks quiet quirky! We are eagerly excited to see the response of the fans. Take a look at the teaser poster here:

While Newton has won huge critical acclaim and garnered positive reviews, the cast and crew of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana including Rajkummar’s costar Kriti Kharbanda, producers Vinod Bachchan and Kaleem Khan and director Ratnaa Sinha requested Rajkummar for the screening of Newton.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be essaying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series which will go live on ALTBalaji. The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him as a ‘rockstar’. The actor has earlier worked with Hansal Mehta in his 2015 film Aligarh, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Kriti Kharbanda who made a stellar debut with ‘Raaz: Reboot’ followed by ‘Guest Inn London’ alongside Paresh Rawal, will be further seen in ‘Karwaan’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Akash Khurana.