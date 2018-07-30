Here’s The List Of Commercially Successful Content Films: Will Fanney Khan & Karwaan Join The List?

The industry this year has seen a lot of surprises as far as commercial success of film is concerned. It has been 7 months into 2018, and we have already seen more than 10 “HIT” films and the count is just expected to escalate further in the coming few months. While some anticipated films like Gold, Namastey England, Thugs of Hindostan, Student of The Year 2, Kedarnath, 2.0, Total Dhamaal, Zero and Simmba are expected to set the cash registers ringing, there are several small budget-content driven films that can spring in a pleasant surprise.

This week will see the release of two such films – Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao and Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Dulqueer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar. While Fanney Khan follows the template of feel good cinema and attempts to make the audience believe that its’ okay to dream big, Karwaan on the other hand is a film about self-discovery on a road trip. The trailer of both the films have found appreciation from a limited section of audience. An added benefit for the two films is the fact that they are riding on an acclaimed star-cast, who can get the audience in cinema hall if backed by the right content.

Being small films, it isn’t a clash as such because there are enough screens, shows and audience for both the films, and what is essential here is the word of mouth publicity. After a fair start, if the two films command a positive word of mouth from their respective target audience, the biz would escalate over the weekend and the films would pose a respectable total in the long run. Over the years a lot of films have taken a slow start at the ticket window but ended up being profitable ventures by the end of their lifetime run due to the positive audience feedback – Fanney Khan and Karwaan would belong to the same category of films.

Unlike the star-driven films which are front loaded in terms of business, the content here is going to be the real star that would get the audience in the cinema hall over the weekend. Here’s looking forward to see how the audience and critics receive these two slice of life feel good films.

The relatively small content driven successful films in last few years are:

Talvaar: Rs 28.20 crores

NH 10: Rs 32.10 crores

Piku: Rs 79.92 crores

Pink: Rs 68.00 crores

Happy Bhaag Jayegi: Rs 28.82 crores

Neerja: Rs 75.61 crores

Tumhari Sulu: Rs 34.25 crores

The Ghazi Attack: Rs 20.50 crores

Naam Shabana: Rs 36.50 crores

Newton: Rs 22.18 crores

Bareily Ki Barfi: Rs 34.00 crores

Shubh Mangal Savadhan: Rs 41.90 crores

Fuckrey Returns: Rs 80.13 crores

Parmanu: Rs 65.69 crores

Raazi: Rs 123.84 crores

102 Not Out: Rs 52.45 crores

Hichki: Rs 46.21 crores