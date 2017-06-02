After releasing the first look of Tiger Shroff, the makers of Munna Micheal have now released the character poster of Nidhi Agerwal, who makes her Bollywood debut with this film.

In the poster, Nidhi can be seen resting on the back of some beefed up men in a rather glamorous avatar. The actress strikes a stunning pose in a thigh high slit multicolored dress. The colours of the poster are catchy and vibrant as the last one.

According to reports, Tiger Shroff’s avatar will be unlike anything fans have seen before and the makers hope it will come as a surprise to many. This film will be Tiger’s third outing with director Sabbir Khan after working together in films like ‘Heropanti‘ and ‘Baaghi‘. The actor also gets to pay a tribute to his idol Michael Jackson through dance in this project. Interestingly, Tiger’s dad Jackie Shroff also gave him one of his bandanas to wear for this film.

Trending :

The romantic musical also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a grey character. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Eros International and Viki Rajani, the movie releases on July 21.

Now, we wait to see Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character poster! Watch out this space for all the updates related to the film.

Tiger Shroff has also been finalized for Indian remake of Hollywood actioner “Rambo”, which starred action icon Sylvester Stallone. The actor is excited to get on board, but says he can never replace Stallone. The remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures.Actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra were in consideration for the role, but nothing was materialized.