Guys here’s the first poster of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala Karikaalan. The wait by his fans is finally over! The look has the silhouette of the Superstar in red against a striking black background.

Now that the poster is out, it is confirmed that the film will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Sreekar Prasad as film editor and T Ramalingam as the art director.

The film’s poster was revealed by Dhanush, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law and the film’s producer on their official Twitter handle.

The film is about a guy, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. He is Kaala to those who oppose him, and it is also a reference to his colour.

While Kaala means dark in many languages, it also stands for Yama, the god of death. Rajinikanth will be playing a role of a gangster who brings justice to the wrongdoers in his own stule. Karikaalan, meanwhile, was a popular Chola king.

The film is expected to go on floors around May 28. This is Rajini’s 164th film!

Director Ranjith is working once again with Rajinikanth after the success of Kabali.

The buzz is that Kaala will be Rajinikanth’s next release in summer of 2018 after Shankar’s 2.O. The film 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles.

According to latest rumours, the superstar is supposed to join politics but looking at his busy schedule, we wonder whether politics is on his cards or not?

We really can’t wait for this one!