Here’s the first look of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Upcoming Film Firrkie

The first look of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s upcoming film Firrkie is here. The film, an intense and gritty thriller stars Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover and Sandeepa Dhar alongside Neil.

Neil on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the poster featuring Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover, actress Sandeepa Dhar and himself. The caption on the poster read that the shooting for the film will start from August.”Firrkie! Starting soon,” Neil tweeted. The film will be directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, and is also said to feature Shibani Dandekar.

On the work front, Neil will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar, which releases this week. The film, set against the backdrop of the 1975-77 Emergency, features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Kulhari Tota Roy Chaudhary. It also stars Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher and has characters inspired by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

Trending :

Indu Sarkar has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revising committee. Bhandarkar on Monday took to Twitter, where he said that the film was cleared with a few cuts. “Thank you CBFC revising committee. Indu Sarkar has been cleared with few cuts. Happy and relieved. See you in cinemas this Friday, July 28,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

Neil will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Golmaal Again, which features actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talapade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Kunal Kemmu. The film is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise.

Did you guys like the first look of the film? Let us know in the comment section below!