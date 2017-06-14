Here’s The Desi Badass Emraan Hashmi From Baadshaho

Ajay Devgn’s badass look from Baadshaho created a lot of buzz on social media regarding the film and now the makers have released the first look of Emraan Hashmi.

Take a look at Emraan’s desi avatar!

In the poster, the actor is seen wearing a lahariya pagdi with a white Jodhpuri. To complete his badass desi avatar Emraan is seen holding two guns in his hand! Emraan’s swag is on point on the poster as he is blowing away the gunpowder.

The tagline on the poster is eye catchy which says, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600 km… 1 armoured truck… Millions in gold and 6 Bada***s. ‘Baadshaho‘ sandstorm is coming.”

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai‘. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles alongside the leading men.

Director Milan had spilled the beans about the film in an interview with PTI where he quoted, “This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is a lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject.” The release of the first poster sure intensifies the interest of the audience for this film’s release.

The film is slated to release on 1st September.

The trailer will be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal!

We hope to see Vidyut Jammwal’s character tomorrow! Anyway did you like this desi character from the film after badass bandana character of Ajay Devgn?