Here’s Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati Will Release In 2018

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali started shooting for his historical venture Padmavati, several controversies have followed it from day one.

From last few days, a lot has been written and spoken about the same. Even the members of Karni Sena and Rajput community are protesting against the film and seeking for a ban.

Recently, one of the Karni Sena members announced a bounty amount of 10 crores to the person who will cut Deepika Padukone’s nose and behead Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Not only this, but they had also called for a bandh across the country on the film’s release. After all this drama, the makers of Padmavati had to back out and postpone the release of the film. Now, the film isn’t releasing on December 1 and still the new release date has not been announced.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account and posted a new update about Padmavati. There were reports that the film will release in 2018 and not 2017. Bala has confirmed the same and said that Padmavati will see the light in early 2018.

He wrote, “.@viacom18 will release #Padmavati early next year.. 1. Censor certificate has to be obtained..2. Political and Protest situations will be taken into account..3. A Suitable Free Friday date needs to be identified..4. @viamcom USA HQ will make the final call..”

Though, Viacom hasn’t issued any official statement about the new release date.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi had expressed disappointment over the film being screened for some journalists, who said there was nothing in it to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Joshi stated, “It is disappointing that the film Padmavati is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without the CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry.”

Prasoon further also explained about the CBFC returning Padmavati to the producers without certification, he said, “In this specific case, the film’s application came up this week only for review. The makers know and admit that the paperwork is not complete.”