Here’s How Salman Khan Made Teary-Eyed Katrina Kaif Laugh

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored on-screen couple and we must say even their PDA is just so sweet to handle!

The duo is currently all geared up for their upcoming release, Tiger Zinda Hai. And off late, both of them visited the sets of Remo D’Souza and Terence Lewis’s show, Dance Champions to promote their film. We all know that Salman and Katrina’s camaraderie has always been the talk of the town.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Jagga Jasoos actress was left teary-eyed after watching a contestant’s act and Dabangg Khan was on his toes to make her laugh. A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “In between shots, Katrina got emotional and broke down after watching a romantic act by a contestant on the title track of Tere Naam, the 2003 Salman and Bhumika Chawla starrer about unrequited love. The shoot had to be halted for about 10 minutes. Salman soothed Katrina’s frayed nerves as she regained her composure.”

Soon after this, Salman went to the stage and performed for Katrina on Sultan’s track Jag Ghoomeya. Later, both of them shook their legs on Dil Deewana from Salman’s film Maine Pyaar Kiya and they did the famous bunny hop step from the song which made everyone laugh. The source further added, “Remo joined them in the performance later on. The act concluded with Salman revealing that it took him 15-20 days to perfect the move for the original song.”

Well, this episode will be a treat for all the Salman and Katrina fans!

Recently, we saw some lovely chemistry between Salman and Katrina in the romantic track, Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai. After five years, we will finally see this hot couple on-screen. Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is all set to release on 22 December 2017.