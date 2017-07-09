Here’s Proof That Salman Khan Is A Part Of Judwaa 2!

While there were reports that Salman Khan might be a part of Judwaa 2, it has just come true! The superstar has just finished shooting for a cameo in the David Dhawan directorial starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. On Saturday night, the actor tweeted a photo with the cast and crew of Judwaa 2 and we just can’t stop staring at it!

Check out the photo right here:

Judwaa 2’s lead actor Varun Dhawan also took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. Posting the photo, he wrote, “#Judwaa2 just got bigger. The man @BeingSalmanKhan is in it now”.

Taapsee’s picture on Instagram was captioned, “And it happened! Done with my talkie portion for #Judwaa2 #SuperTeam,”.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “A picture may say a thousand words but I wouldn’t be able to upload enough to describe today! Around my favourite people who’ve been with me and supported me in my Bollywood journey since day 1! @beingsalmankhan @nadiadwalagrandson #daviddhawan @varundvn @kamera002 @taapsee thanks for being an awesome co-star to work with!! @beingsalmankhan thanks for making our film so much more special today!!! Will always cherish these #judwaa2 memories.”

We can surely understand how excited the Judwaa 2 actors are to have got the opportunity to share screen space with Bhai! Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline has earlier worked with Salman in his 2014 flick Kick. The original film Judwaa, which released in 1997, starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead. Salman Khan’s fans must be delighted to catch him in Judwaa 2 again! In the second instalment of the franchise, Varun will be reprising Salman’s role from the original.

Judwaa 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on 29th September.