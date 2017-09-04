Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has proved his talent with his every film and now his skills have been noticed by one of the ace directors, Shoojit Sircar. After Judwaa 2, the hunk will be seen in the Piku director’s movie, titled October.

Now, the actor has finally revealed his October girl to be debutante Banita Sandhu and we can’t help but wonder how this pairing came to be. While the actor had been busy promoting his upcoming film, Judwaa 2, he had also started shooting for his next film.

He took to his social media handles to announce who the leading lady of the film is. It is finally revealed that UK based Banita Sandhu has been confirmed to star opposite Varun. When Shoojit was asked about casting Banita by a leading daily, he got candid and said that he had Banita in mind for the movie as he felt she could fit the character right.

“We did look at other actors [for Banita’s part], but then one day, I called her and told her that I may be casting her in the film and that she should start doing workshops,” Shoojit said.

Banita Sandhu is an 18-year-old NRI, who is Punjabi and lives in London. She has been acting since the age of 11. Banita got famous in her Doublemint ad commercial, the ad video shows a beautiful love story of a guy and a girl in India and the romantic part is the song. The background track is Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se.

Watch Binita’s Doublemint ad here:

Banita’s Doublemint commercial, which released last year in October, became a hit on YouTube and has received over 6 million views. It will be interesting to see the beautiful actress on screen with Varun Dhawan.

Both the actors will bring a fresh vibe on-screen. Apart from Shoojit’s direction and script to Varun’s screen presence, now we are more excited and eagerly waiting for Banita to make her Bollywood debut soon.