Here’s All You Need To Know About Milind Soman’s Girlfriend

Model turned actor Milind Soman has always been in the news ever since his modelling days and several relationships. He has again grabbed our eyeballs as he is currently dating a girl who is almost half his age.

Recently, Milind himself shared some images of both of them on his Instagram account for which he was even trolled by the people.

His girlfriend’s name is Ankita Konwar, who is a former supermodel. But according to some latest reports, Ankita’s real name is Sunkusmita Konwar and apparently, she is not 18 but 22 or 23 years-old. The reports say that Sunkusmita has been working with an airline as a cabin crew since 2013 and the minimum age to get that job is 18 years. So that’s the reason speculations are being made about her age.

Speaking to a publication, Milind spoke about his girlfriend and said, “I don’t really worry about competition in anything because basically, it’s about me. And if it’s a relationship, it’s about both the people. And I don’t consider age at all for anything — whether its relationships, fitness or health or whatever.”

This is not the first time that Milind is dating a girl half of his age but in the past too, he has dated several ladies who were younger to him. Well, we think that this controversy is heating up unnecessary as both of them are eligible and older enough to decide what is right and what is wrong!

On the work front, Milind Soman, popular amongst the ladies, was last seen in Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef. Even his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani was loved by the audiences.