Here’s What Kapil Sharma Has To Say About Padmavati Controversy

Padmavati has been in the news for a very long time now! The makers have been facing a lot of hatred for the Karni Sena. For hurting the sentiments of the Rajputs to being dragged in all sorts of controversies, the movie’s release was deferred!

All the Bollywood stars have been raising their opinions and supporting the makers of Padmavati. Now, Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has spoken about the threats that Deepika had received.

Apparently, the cast has been getting death threats because of the controversy. While promoting his movie Firangi, he said that threatening Deepika is wrong. In a report in The Indian Express, Kapil Sharma commented about this at an event, “Actually I’m really confused about it. Some say Censor Board has seen the film, some say they haven’t… so what is the reason? Basically, the community has raised the objection saying the film will hurt sentiments…”

He further commented on the threats of chopping heads, “That’s completely wrong. It’s a democratic country, you can keep your point of view. But you cannot chop off someone’s head. At one moment, you are saying Deepika Padukone has made the country proud, you talk about women empowerment… I am sure you (pointing towards the journalists) would have got hurt too. Everyone is hurt because of these statements.”

He went on to add, “As far as the release of the film is concerned, CBFC should see it (the film). If they find something objectionable, they are a government department. Rest, the threats are wrong.”

Kapil Sharma spoke about this at a promotional event of Firangi. The movie is all set to release on 1st December which was originally Padmavati’s release date until it got delayed! Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Firangi stars Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles. In the film, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica Gill plays his love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie.