Here’s Why Kapil Sharma Missed His Firangi Co-Star Ishita Dutta’s Marriage

Ishita Dutta and beau Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in a private affair at Mumbai’s ISKCON temple. Their marriage came as a surprise for all of us as it wasn’t expected at all.

The low-key marriage was graced by few industry friends who included Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and Sohail Khan. But comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma, who will soon be seen opposite Ishita in Firangi, was not seen at her marriage.

When Kapil was asked the reason why he didn’t attend his co-star’s marriage, he told to Pinkvilla, “I got to know about their wedding plan just a few days back and I was supposed to attend it but due to work commitments I couldn’t. They kept their wedding a very private affair with just close friends and family attending it. However, my best wishes are with them. I even called Ishita to congratulate her on this. Both Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth make for a beautiful couple. I wish them all the very best in their new life.”

The couple shared this happy news on social media and posted their marriage pictures. Ishita took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Vatsal & I got married today in small and a private ceremony… Need all your love and blessings.”

Ishita and Vatsal met on the sets of their TV show Baazigar and started dating then. Have a look at some more pictures here:

Recently, Ishita in an interview to IANS, she said that she used to love watching Kapil’s show. She said, “We all know that Kapil is a very happy person, and is always good with his one-liners, is never tired of making people laugh… He is exactly that even off camera. But one of the interesting things that I have observed is how people love him. These days, when we go to promote our film at various places, I get to see how the live audience reacts to him like their superstar and say how they want him back on TV, how they miss watching him. In fact, I miss watching ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ because, in our busy lives, the show was a stress-buster.”