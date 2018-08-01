Here’s How Sonu Nigam Agreed To Recreate Mohd Rafi’s Badan Pe Sitare In Fanney Khan!

Singer Sonu Nigam, whose revamped version of Mohammed Rafi’s Badan pe sitare released on the legendary singer’s death anniversary on Tuesday, says if it was not for actor Anil Kapoor and his film Fanney Khan, he would not have tampered with a song by his “guru”.

The song is a part of Fanney Khan, which is an ode to people with musical aspirations.

Sonu told IANS over email, “I basically was avoiding doing it because I don’t like to tamper with the original songs anymore. I’ve done enough of versions in my past. And it’s Rafi sahab’s song. Who wants to mess with it? He is my guru, he is my musical father. But Anil Kapoorji insisted and he requested me to do it. He said he was playing an ardent follower of Rafi sahab in the film, and that’s why he wanted me to give him my voice.”

Sonu loved the fact that Anil was playing a “Rafi sahab bhakt” in the film, directed by Atul Manjrekar.

“I loved the fact I’m giving my voice to a character in the film and he’s a bhakt of Rafi sahab rather than just tampering with the song.”

The other reason why Sonu got convinced was that he is an Anil Kapoor fan himself.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Anil Kapoorji throughout my childhood. Aur itna bada aadmi mujhe kuch kahe aur main unko mana kardu (such a big man asks me for something and I say no), it doesn’t look good. He is also like a teacher to us. We have learned so much from him and his life, the way he carries himself and his dedication to his craft,” he added.

Sonu, who has given Bollywood some memorable songs, says if he did not have “substantial justification”, he wouldn’t have done the song.

“With all humility and with all respect, we dedicate this song to all the Rafi sahab followers like us,” he added.

Fanney Khan is releasing on Friday.