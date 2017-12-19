Here’s How Sidharth Malhotra & Neeraj Pandey Reacted On Aiyaary Clashing With Akshay Kumar’s Padman

Today, the makers of Aiyaary finally launched the trailer at a theatre in Mumbai. Present at the event were Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet, Pooja Chopra and Neeraj Pandey.

Soon after the trailer was launched, the forum was open for media interaction.

The hottest question in the town right now which is floating around the film Aiyaary is that it is going to clash with Neeraj’s favourite superstar Akshay Kumar’s Padman. So today, when one of the journalists asked the Baar Baar Dekho actor about the clash with Padman at the box office, he said that we have seen clashes before also. He said, “We all are friends. We have had clashes before too. We are coming on 26th and Viewers would be spoilt for choices. They will have two films to watch.”

When Neeraj was also questioned about the same, he shrewdly dodged the question and said, “What I can say about it. We wanted to come on 26 and that’s when we are coming. We are excited!” He further also added, “Me, Sidharth, Akshay Kumar and R Balki had lunch together and we all came out smiling. It was a good lunch!”

Trending

Well, this is not something new that will be seen in 2018. In the past too, we have seen several clashes like Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. And how can we forget the most epic clash of 2015 which had happened between Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale and Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani?

Though, both Padman and Aiyaary have different content but their clash at the box office will definitely affect the numbers on a huge scale as the screens will be divided.

At the press conference, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey mentioned that Aiyaary is still in the post-production. So when further he was asked if he is worried for the film as CBFC’s new 68 days rule has been implemented, he said, “I am worried about everything. The production team would have initiated the relevant thing.”

Both Padman and Aiyaary are scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.