Details About How Shraddha Prepped To Play A Mother In ‘Haseena Parkar’

The makers of Haseena Parkar recently released the teaser of the film and Shraddha Kapoor’s look was appreciated by her fans a lot.

The film is based on the life of dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing a loving mother to four kids and Apoorva revealed an interesting trivia about how the young actress prepped for the scenes with her reel kids. Haseena was popularly known as “Aapa”- a name that sent shivers in Mumbai’s Nagpada area.

Apoorva said, “There was a scene which was extended when we saw Shraddha cradle her screen kids to stop the crying. She is really patient and mature for her age. I remember her reading pregnancy books and paying attention to details like the way expectant mothers hold their backs.”

He further added, “I ensured that they (the kids) arrived two-three hours before shooting commenced and hung out together with Shraddha and Ankur Bhatia, playing and talking to each other. We also instructed the real parents to not be around during the shoot.” A source attached to the unit also said that Shraddha’s closeness with her aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure’s daughter Vedika too made it easier for her to play a mother on-screen.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, ‘Haseena Parkar’, is being presented by Swiss Entertainment and has been produced by Nahid Khan. ‘Haseena Parkar’ is slated to release on August 18.

Shraddha’s film Haseena Parkar was initially going to release on July 14 alongside Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos. However, the makers pushed the release date further and now, Says a source close to the movie, “On July 14, we were not getting proper theater screens and timings. Now having shifted by two weeks, we at least stand a fair chance.”