The makers of Rajkummar Rao’s next film, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, have spent Rs. 2 crore on creating an elaborate set fitting a lavish wedding in Lucknow.

A source close to the production team says, “ Money wasn’t a consideration for the makers, but they had limited time to build the set. Art director Arup Adikari along with set designer Shabiul Haasan, and their team created magic in three days. The biggest challenge was to make the wedding scene look completely different from what one has seen in earlier Bollywood films.”

Confirming the news, producer Vinod Bachchan says, “Since it’s a wedding sequence, we wanted to create an elaborate set to resemble like a lavish ceremony.”

Ratna Sinha, wife of filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, is making her directorial debut with this rom- com, which will be shot in Allahabad, Lucknow and Kanpur. The film, which pairs Rajkummar with Kriti Kharbanda, is a journey of a commoner, who becomes a top- level government official after being jilted in love.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen Trapped which did not perform well at the box office. We also saw his unrecognizable look in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta recently.Rajkummar underwent five to six hours of prosthetic everyday to get into his character. In addition to that, his styling was important. He had to wear accessories and also have tattoos.Talking about his friendly appearance in the film, Rajkummar said, “It was so much fun as an actor. Dinoo (Dinesh) has a very clear vision as a director and he gave me a lot of freedom as an actor to explore.

Also, the trailer of his upcoming film, Behen Hogi Teri with Shruti Haasan released recently and it looks like an entertaining film. Produced by Tony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya, Behen Hogi Teri is set to hit the screens on 2nd June