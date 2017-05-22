Sachin Tendulkar is a name penned with gold in the history of Cricket. Master Blaster Sachin has inspired the lives of billions and will continue to do so. The God of cricket is soon to be seen gracing the silver screens and the world can’t hold the excitement to witness his life story.

With each passing the day, the anticipation of the movie is only increasing. The fever has taken down everyone not only in the cricket world but also Bollywood. After Aamir Khan and Sonam Kapoor, the latest one to join the countdown for Sachin: A billion dreams is Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt has expressed her excitement on Twitter with a boomerang video wherein she indicates 4 days left for the release of Sachin: A billion dreams.

Alia Tweeted: Clearly I can’t control my excitement 😀Thank you @sachin_rt sir for inspiring us over the years! Yayy #SachinABillionDreams. #4DaysToSachin

Sachin Tendulkar has garnered a fan base all over the world. Even B-town is enchanted by his magic, which is clearly seen on social media. After Aamir Khan and Sonam Kapoor expressed their favorite Sachin moment along with the countdown, Alia Bhatt also took to social media to express her elation over the movie.

Sachin: A billion dreams essays the life events of the Cricketing legend on the silver screen. It promises to not only make us nostalgic with his journey but will also unfold the whole host of unknown facts about the cricket star.

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Production, the much-anticipated movie is all set to release on 26th May, 2017. The music has been scored by A. R. Rahman.