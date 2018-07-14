Here’s How Katrina Kaif Will Celebrate Her Birthday This Year!

Katrina Kaif has much reasons to celebrate, fresh off the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai, the star is all set for her upcoming release Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan & Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

The superstar whose performance was well received at the highly successful US & Canadian leg of the Dabangg tour, took the internet by storm with her performances.

Sources now reveal that after the spectacular success of the show, Katrina will soon take a short holiday to celebrate her birthday with her family at an undisclosed location. She then resumes shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero on 18th July.

Adds the source, “Katrina will soon take off for a well deserved break. The star has been working around the clock for her films and simultaneously rehearsing for the Dabangg tour. She has decided to celebrate her birthday with her family this year and while details of her trip remain unknown, the location is one of the family’s favourite holiday destinations. Katrina immediately jumps back into work and resumes shooting for Zero by the 18th July”.