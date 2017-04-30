Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif says getting criticised is disheartening, but she has learnt to not “overanalyse things” and move on.

“I, being an actress, faced a lot of criticism. I learnt to handle them gracefully. It is disheartening, of course, especially if there is a series of criticism on something which you put your heart to. But I do not overanalyse things, I move on,” Katrina told IANS.

The actress, who made her debut on Instagram on Thursday, feels social media is an open platform where people should be prepare to face all kinds of opinion — positive or negative.

“Social media is a platform where people express their thoughts openly. So, there will be a variety of opinion, whether it is positive or negative. So people like us, who are always there in front of the camera, and people who are into creative profession, have to face it. I know that art cannot be judged on a set format,” said Katrina, whose last few releases including “Baar Baar Dekho” and “Fitoor” failed to elicit the expected response.

Talking about social media trolls, the “Bang Bang!” star said: “Different people can have different perspective to that, and everybody is welcome to their own opinion. However, I think trolls and ranting happens more on Twitter. I am not there.”

Is that the reason she avoids Twitter?

“No not really, that is not the reason why I am not there. I might join Twitter. But these things are part of social media,” she said.

She battled Hindi diction woes and the ‘outsider’ tag to win over Bollywood audiences and has worked with top-notch stars and filmmakers. Having started with a box office dud like “Boom”, Katrina went on to create a success story with films like “Namastey London“, “Apne“, “Partner”, “Welcome“, “Race“, “Singh Is Kinng“, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and “Ek Tha Tiger“.

Katrina, who joined Facebook last year, says she likes to interact with her fans “properly” on social media.

She said: “I know excessive use of social media at times kills the soul of conversation. But I always maintain a balance. When I am at work I stay away from Facebook as I take my work seriously. And when chatting with fans, I give time to them. It works properly with me. Now, that I joined Instagram I will be uploading lot of pictures, I love this idea of clicking pictures and sharing them with fans.”

The actress is looking forward to “Jagga Jasoos” and “Tiger Zinda Hai” opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan respectively.