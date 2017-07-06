Filmfare and National Award winning Bollywood’s ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya has transformed his body amazingly by losing 85 kgs in last one and a half year.

Acharya has always impressed us with his swaggy and desi moves, but now after losing oodles of weight, the choreographer turned director has given us some serious fitness goals too.

As per a leading Bollywood website, Ganesh said: “It was tough for me. I have been working on my body for the past one-and-a-half years. I had even put on 30-40 kg for my film Hey Bro and my weight had then touched 200 kg.”

On his epic weight loss journey, Ganesh said: “I had to do this. I had this determination that, I just have to do this. People have only seen the fat Ganesh Acharya, that’s why I wanted to change the image.”

Ganesh told the contrast change in him before and after weight loss, “The energy in his dance has doubled.” He further continued that he will launch a Youtube video which showcases the journey of his body transformation.

Ganesh has choreographed actor Govinda in almost all his movies. Apart from this Acharya has some popular songs like Chikni Chameli, Maston Ka Jhund, Beedi Jalaile, Malhari, Tattad Tattad and others to his credit as a choreographer.

He also has tried his hand in directing, his film debut as a director was Swami which featured Manoj Bajpayee and Juhi Chawla in lead roles.

After that he directed a multi-starrer comedy film which featured an ensemble cast of Govinda, Aftab Shivdasani, Upen Patel, Hansika Motwani, Celina Jaitley, Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kissen, Antara Biswas and Prem Chopra.

Ganesh is currently gearing up for his debut Marathi film as a director, titled ‘Bhikari‘. The film stars Swwapnil Joshi, Rucha Inamdar and Sayaji Shinde in key roles.