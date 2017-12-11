Here’s How Bollywood’s Leading Ladies Glammed Up The Lux Golden Rose Awards

The glitzy night of Lux Golden Rose Awards looked perfect. Stars walked the red carpet at their fashion best on the red carpet. The night, held to celebrate the most beautiful women in Bollywood, was hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Joining him was the gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar. While the night is all about beauty, style, and glamour, it also brings to fore the bold and beautiful work that some of these ladies, who are youth icons and all set to become legends tomorrow, have done on and off screen. It is the celebration of more than just physical beauty.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the list of winners is here:

Charismatic Beauty of the Year: Katrina Kaif

Emerging Beauty of the Year: Zaira Wasim

Power-Packed Beauty of the Year: Sridevi

Breakthrough Beauty: Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

Timeless Beauty: Madhuri Dixit

Versatile Beauty of the Year: Alia Bhatt

Legendary Beauty: Juhi Chawla

Unstoppable Beauty of the Year: Deepika Padukone

#IAmMoreThanYouCanSee Award: Kareena Kapoor

Trending

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo wore a Rami Al Ali blush pink gown which made her look like a dream. She paired it up with a bun with huge pearls on it.

2. Katrina Kaif

Kat chose pink for the occasion. Her stylist Tanya Ghavri styled her in a Reem Acra off-shoulder gown highlighted with sequins.

3. Deepika Padukone

The actress glammed it up with a golden outfit with a thigh-high slit. The puffy sleeves and the dark eye makeup added a touch of charm to her outfit.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia looked smoking hot in a deep-neck red gown by Teuta Matoshi Duriqi, styled by Ami Patel. The flower details on the gown and the red lipstick looked just perfect!

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline managed to look different yet chich in a Tarun Tahiliani cream saree. The uptight bin with hair jewellery was totally on point.

6. Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan wore a black and white tux with a bowtie. He looked dapper as usual and was seen romancing with the ladies while he hosted the show.

7. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi wore a maroon deep neck gown. She looked quite hot in her attire.

8. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee wore a multi-coloured saree by Neeta Lulla. The detailed work on her blouse and the huge earrings looked alluring.

9. Yami Gautam

Yami stole the show with a green see-through gown. She looked chic because of the heavy embroidery on her attire.