Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, on Thursday said he relates to the cause genuinely and believes that not having access to a toilet is an assault on one’s privacy.

“I come from a family where in my childhood, for 19 years, the entire family used one toilet, which was in a poor condition. So I felt and smelt the issue… open defecation is a huge issue, especially for ladies. Not having access to a toilet is an assault on privacy,” Kher, who was present here along with the star cast of the film, told media.

Since all the actors — Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Dibyendu — were sitting on chairs which resembled a toilet pot, Kher said, “Today, we are sitting on this… it’s a symbol. As an actor, we are also here to create awareness among people about the issue. Once people are aware, they will watch the film and the box office collection will go to (Rs) 500 crore.” He also thanked Akhay for becoming a part of this film.

Akshay said, “The film was waiting to be made for four and a half years. Many actors were offered the film but no one was interested. Then I requested Neeraj Pandey to do the film.”

The film hits the screens on August 11. Earlier, the film was suppose to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited film Jab Harry Met Sejal but now Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has a solo release. Akshay Kumar fans are eagerly waiting for his much-anticipated film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha!