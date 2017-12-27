After hosting their first reception in Delhi, high-profile couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their second reception attended by stars from both the sporting world and the film world here on Tuesday.

Right from their environment-friendly invites with saplings to the anthology of Rumi’s poems as return gifts, the couple seems to have invested great thought in all the functions. They made sure that all the events reflected the spirit of their companionship and their personalities.

The couple looked beautiful. While Anushka was seen in side slick hair with cascading curls and nude lips to go with her elegant ensemble designed by Sabyasachi creation – a dull gold heavily embroidered and embellished lehenga set teamed with a matching dupatta, cinched at the waist with a signature Sabyasachi belt. She completed the heavy dress with simple earing studs, a diamond neck-piece, and traditional Punjabi red bangles set.

Hubby Virat wore a navy velvet bandhgala which he paired with a pair of white pants and brown shoes.

Take a look at #Virushka’s photo here:

At the reception at St Regis’ Astor Ballroom, Bollywood bigwigs such as Rekha, SRK, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Kashyap, Lara Dutta, Ramesh Taurani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boman Irani, Rajkumar Hirani, newbie Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Dino Morea, Priyanka Chopra, Bachchan family, Ranbir Kapoor, Music Maestro A.R. Rahman and many more were present.

Take a look at the pictures from the grand reception here:

After wrapping the wedding festivities, Anushka and Virat will fly off to South Africa, where Virat will stay on for an upcoming series.

Anushka is scheduled to touch base in Mumbai after New Year celebrations, where she will resume her pending work commitments – a film with Aanand L. Rai, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga and the promotions of Pari.