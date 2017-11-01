Here’s What Deepika Padukone Wrote In A Fan Letter To Alia Bhatt

Recently, while on a shoot for the upcoming Lux Golden Rose Awards, Alia received a letter attributed to her. It was an appreciation letter by the current reigning queen Deepika Padukone.

There’s so much more to the gorgeous Bollywood divas than what meets the eye! Find out by watching this video. Deepika Padukone says that she is Alia Bhatt’s biggest fan.

In the letter, she penned:

“Dear Alia,

Highway mein tum bina makeup ki bhi khoobsurat lagi,

Lekin road par bitaye woh 52 mushkil din, kissi ko nazar nahi aaye,

Alia tum ho sabse chotti, par mehnat karne mein sabse badi.

Your biggest fan,

Deepika.”

Trending :

It was a special moment for the actress who was thrilled and filled with gratitude for such an articulated letter in the world of SMS and fast communication. Recently much love was expressed on Twitter between both the heroines who sang praises about Deepika, telling her she could not manage to look or do what Deepika has done for her upcoming film, on which Deepika tweeted saying ” “My Aloo ….you make NO SENSE. I love you”. Looks like gone are the days of heroine rivalry as we are seeing a tribe of actresses who believe in themselves and each other being formed instead.

On the work front, Alia recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie, Raazi which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vicky Kaushal. Raazi is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

While Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her latest release Padmavati. The magnum opus also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Shahid will be seen playing the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, husband of Deepika’s character in the movie. Ranveer will be playing Alauddin Khilji.

The film, releasing on December 1, tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.