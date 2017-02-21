With the shoot of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha coming to an end, Akshay Kumar took out time for his fans and connected to them via social media. The star took to Twitter to share a fresh still from the film, where he can be seen in a groom’s avatar, standing next to his newlywed wife Bhumi Pednekar, who is dressed as a bride.

Akshay also revealed the names of the film’s lead characters – Keshav (Akshay Kumar) and his wife Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar).

Those who are dying to catch their first look from the film, check it out right here!

Don’t they make an adorable pair?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is reportedly a satire on PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The film directed by Shree Narayan Singh; produced by Neeraj Pandey, Viacom 18 and KriArj Entertainment, is expected to release in June.