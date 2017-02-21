With the shoot of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha coming to an end, Akshay Kumar took out time for his fans and connected to them via social media. The star took to Twitter to share a fresh still from the film, where he can be seen in a groom’s avatar, standing next to his newlywed wife Bhumi Pednekar, who is dressed as a bride.


Akshay also revealed the names of the film’s lead characters – Keshav (Akshay Kumar) and his wife Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar).

Those who are dying to catch their first look from the film, check it out right here!

Here is Akshay-Bhumi’s first look from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Don’t they make an adorable pair?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is reportedly a satire on PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The film directed by Shree Narayan Singh; produced by Neeraj Pandey, Viacom 18 and KriArj Entertainment, is expected to release in June.

