Here’s Why Abhishek Bachchan Opted Out Of JP Dutta’s Paltan

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the finest actors in the industry. He has always impressed us with his acting in movies like Bol Bachchan, Guru, Paa and so on. After giving such amazing performances, he is still an underrated actor. Recently, we got to know that Abhishek had signed JP Dutta’s Paltan. The film is based on the Indo-China war of 1962 and stars Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergill, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane.

However, the Dostana actor has backed out from the project and it has shocked many.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Abhishek was quite excited for the project but his screen space was comparatively less than Sonu Sood. A source said, “Abhishek was quite kicked about Paltan. However, he realized after a while that Sonu Sood had more screen space than him. That bothered him considerably. When he discussed his apprehensions with Dutta, he told him that while Sonu had more screen time, it was Abhishek who had a better character written for him. Dutta could not convince him and he backed out at the end minute.” Well, that’s sad news for Abhishek fans.

In the past, we have seen Abhishek and Sonu together on-screen in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. And fans loved to see them together. As of now, no one has made any clarification on this issue. Official confirmation is still awaited.

Abhishek was last seen in the comedy flick, Housefull 3 with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Since then, he hasn’t signed any new project. Hope we get to see you in several films, Abhishek Bachchan!