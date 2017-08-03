Here’s A Good News For Shah Rukh Khan Fans | Find Out What!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a big box office draw and anything associated with him can set the cash registers ringing.

And that is what a Varanasi paan shop owner did: He has named a ‘paan’ after the uncrowned ‘King of Romance’ of Bollywood.

Tamboolam Paan Shop owner Satish Kumar told media Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK and his Jab Harry met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma dropped by at his shop during a promotional tour and ever since his customers and others were curious to know which ‘paan’ was savoured by the super star.

Satish said he had since named a ‘meetha paan’ as ‘Shah Rukh Paan’ with the usual ingredients. SRK has reprised the immensely popular ‘Khai ke paan Banaras wala‘ for the remake of movie Don, originally starring Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s.

Shah Rukh Khan has been touring across India in his true ‘Guide’ avatar from Jab Harry Met Sejal. In his latest destination Banaras, the Superstar was accompanied by his co-star Anushka Sharma aka Sejal and director Imtiaz Ali.The actors were seen soaking in the best of the city as they relished on ‘Banarasi Paan’.

Savoring the Banarasi treat Shah Rukh Khan was overheard thanking the vendor for the lovely meetha paan. Sharing his experience of the visit Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Harry, Sejal & Imtiaz had a great time in Varanasi… thank u all for coming & big thanks to @ManojTiwariMP #JHMSInVaranasi”

Jab Harry met Sejal team have been on a promotional spree and are visiting cities across the country to connect with the masses. After visiting Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jodhpur and Jaipur, followed by Varanasi.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release tomorrow.