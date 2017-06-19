After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta the makers of Baadshaho have released the final poster of the last badass Sanjay Mishra from the film.

Check out the poster of Sanjay Mishra here:

In the poster, Sanjay is seen lying down in a bandani pagadi with a checkered cream shirt and a black jacket with many keys hooked inisde it. The actor’s swag is on point while he smokes a beedi in the poster.

This poster also reads, ‘“1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600 km… 1 armored truck… Millions in gold and 6 Bada***s’. The posters of this are extremely intriguing and are making us curious like anything to watch the movie.

Baadshaho an action-thriller film set in the backdrop of the 1975 emergency, has been directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria while Rajat Arora has penned the script. Ankit Tiwari has composed music for the film. Multi-starrer movie Baadshaho boasts of names like Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles.

This is the first time Esha Gupta will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn but she has worked with Emraan Hashmi earlier. Esha and Emraan have earlier worked together in movies like Raaz 3 and Jannat 2.

Baadshaho marks the collaboration of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Milan Luthria after 7 years. The trio last worked together in the 2010 film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

As per reports, Ajay Devgn will have some intimate scenes with Ileana D’Cruz. We wonder if this will go well with his wife Kajol, who had previously mentioned on a show that she was completely unaware of Ajay’s intimate scenes with Polish actress Erika Kaar in Shivaay.

Baadshaho is all set to hit the theaters on September 1, 2017.

The teaser of the film releases tomorrow! Stay tuned!