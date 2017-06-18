Here Is Why Shah Rukh Khan Paid Ranbir Kapoor Rs 5000!

Something more happened at filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s birthday party than just get together, food and fun! Somebody got paid for his effort and hard work! Yes! Ranbir Kapoor was rewarded by King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh with an amount of Rs 5000!

This is Ranbir’s award for suggesting the title of Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal which stars him alongside Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a photo of him handing over the prize money to the Kapoor lad.

From what we could make out from Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet is that Ranbir had probably suggested Harry Met Sejal as the film’s title. That’s because SRK offered his close buddy filmmaker Karan Johar his share of the prize money for suggesting the Jab part in the title.

He tweeted a photo and wrote, “Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please.” Check out the photo here:

Ranbir’s expression suggests that he is extremely happy after receiving the prize money! We wonder if Karan Johar has collected his share yet! Because he replied in a tweet saying, “Yes am waiting!! Ranbir owes me 1250 rupees!”

Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees! https://t.co/3GgwVWBWHC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The upcoming romantic drama, which will release on August 4, will see Shah Rukh with his Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma. The film has been widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest.

“The film travels a lot… But it is not on travel. It’s about a tourist guide, but it’s a love story… Two people meet somehow, and somewhere down the line as they are moving around, they kind of fall in love,” Shah Rukh told IANS, giving an insight into what the movie is about.