Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday here with his family and close friends. Ajay turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself along with his actress-wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug, his Taarzan: The Wonder Car co-actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta.

“Fêtes d’anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday parties in Paris),” Ajay captioned the image.

On the acting front, Ajay, who was recently seen in Raid, has three films in his kitty– Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, Total Dhamaal and a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.