It’s not new for Bollywood to promote sports and we have obviously seen their fetishes of owning a sports team. Whether it is Shah Rukh Khan’s cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders or Abhishek Bachchan’s football team Chennaiyin, we’ve seen the craze of sports among the stars.

The Super Boxing League is proposed professional boxing league of India. Bill Dosanjh and Aamir Khan founded Super Boxing League in 2017 after Super Fight League first season. The league will be organized with the support of World Boxing Council and Professional Boxing Organisation India. The first season will have 8 teams comprising both men and women pugilists.

Super Boxing League marks the beginning of its first season by bringing in Bollywood stars as team co-owners for its franchises. The league will kick off on July 7th at New Delhi at DDA Badminton and squash stadium where the very first inaugural match will be between Haryana Warriors and Delhi Gladiators.

Iconic actors Suniel Shetty and Rana Daggubati of Baahubali Fame will be co-owners of Baahubali Boxers, the team of South India. Whereas, Sushant Singh Rajput for the very first time will be entering the sporting arena as the co-owner of the home team, Delhi Gladiators.

Trending :

Randeep Hooda and Sohail Khan are the co-owners of Haryana Warriors and Mumbai Assassins respectively. Riteish Deshmukh will be seen promoting his native team, the Maratha Yoddhas.

According to a report in Midday, the CEO and the founder of the said, “We are overwhelmed by the response boxing has received from the Bollywood fraternity.It’s no secret that Bollywood draws inspiration from sports every now and then. The stars joining us on this platform is an evidence of the immense potential in boxing.”

We can’t wait for the super boxing league to begin, can you?