We know you all are waiting with bated breath for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to hit theatres. Baahubali: The Beginning has made South actor Prabhas a star across India and has increased his female fan following by at least ten times! Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, who was seen in a negative role in the film, has also gained immense popularity across the country post Baahubali’s smashing success at the box office. If you are a fan of the series and are unable to contain your excitement for the sequel, we have something exclusively for you!

Here are some exclusive stills from the sets of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion just for you!

Some of you have surely made it to the theatres again to refresh your memory of Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in 2015 and has been re-released last week as a promotional strategy. For those who haven’t yet watched the film, it dealt with the story of how Shiva, an orphaned infant prince is adopted by a tribal couple and he grows up in their village. While searching for the girl of his dreams, a young Shiva lands up in the kingdom of Mahishmati which is ruled by his original family. He eventually comes to know that he is the son of Baahubali, the king who ruled not just the kingdom of Mahishmati but also the hearts of his subjects as he was loved by all. Shiva is shocked to hear that his father was stabbed by Katappa, a loyal servant of Mahishmati, who had also raised and trained him in different skills. Why did the ever-loyal Katappa kill Baahubali? Was he the victim of a royal conspiracy or did he plot one himself? Who will eventually win the battle for the throne? That’s exactly where Baahubali: The Beginning concluded and that’s where Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starts! We know you are dying to know the answer!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is just a couple of weeks away and is slated to hit theatres across India on 28th April!