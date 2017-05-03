Baahubali 2’s worldwide collection has crossed more than 700 Crores. Trade experts and film enthusiasts are predicting that Baahubali 2 will create a new club, the 1000 Crore club, owing to the speed at which it’s breaking box office records.

While we’re all set to witness new historic records, let’s take a look at Bollywood’s report card for Worldwide collections:

Aamir Khan’s 2 Films – PK & Dangal

Aamir Khan’s PK is at the number one spot with 792 Cr, closely followed by his own movie, Dangal, at 744.34 Cr. A huge credit of Aamir Khan’s worldwide success goes to China, where the audience is crazy about his movies ever since the time they saw 3 Idiots. That’s one movie every Chinese has seen.

With Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight, which is based on the Sino-Indian war and stars a Chinese actress too, he is following the footsteps of Aamir to capitalise on his popularity and attract Chinese moviegoers.

Salman Khan’s 2 Films – Bajrangi Bhaijaan & Sultan

After Aamir’s Dangal, Salman Khan is reeling behind with 626 Cr for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan at 589 Cr. Aamir Khan doesn’t seem to be leaving this list anyway, with the third entry as Dhoom 3 on the fifth spot with 558 Cr.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express

Luckily SRK is in the list with Chennai Express’ worldwide collection of 422 Cr. There’s no doubt about how much the NRI audience loves Shah Rukh Khan, but it seems like his two other best friends have taken over Asia more than the west unlike SRK. Shah Rukh doesn’t really have any big movie coming up, as compared to Aamir and Salman who have mega projects lined up in their kitty. His Imtiaz Ali film won’t go beyond 150-180 crore mark at the Box Office.

Going by these numbers, only Aamir Khan has the potential to beat a box office Tsunami like Baahubali 2 The Conclusion. Maybe he’s the Khan SS Rajamouli can look forward to working with.