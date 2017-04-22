Veteran actress- politician Hema Malini along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and Zeenat Aman has bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017. Mumbai witnessed Bollywood stars and music giants grace the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 on Friday night.

Chitra Productions in association with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of the father of Indian Cinema, the respected Dadasaheb Phalke.

This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the award for the best actress female for her stellar performance in the film Sarbjit while Hema Malini won the award in the category of Kala Shree. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman walked the stage to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. On the other hand, Sircar bagged Creative Director Award for Pink, along with Rohit Roy, who bagged the Best Negative Role in Film for Kaabil.

Actress Kirti Kulhari was honoured for her performance in the 2016 film Pink. She said in a statement, “I am grateful to the audiences who have appreciated Pink and supported it wholeheartedly. I believe that the theme of Pink has a universal appeal. It was and always will be a very important and relevant film. I am thankful to the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards team for recognising and appreciating the actor in me. I will always be extremely grateful and proud that I got to be a part of a phenomenon called Pink.” Kirti played the role of Falak in the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial.

The film, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang and Angad Bedi, was given the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards, which were announced earlier this month.

Actress Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s film Mirzya, received the best debut award at the Dasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017. After receiving the award the, she said, “Dadasaheb Phalke belonged to my hometown, Nashik. I’ve grown up knowing what immense contribution he has had to Indian cinema. It’s such an honour to have received an award from the Dadasaheb Phalke foundation.”

The actress starred in Mirzya opposite veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor. The event was graced by prominent personalities including Zeenat Aman, Hema Malini, Javed Akhtar and Divya Khosla among others.

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar was awarded the Best poet, lyricist and scriptwriter in Bollywood. Actor Pankaj Kapur was also awarded for his versatile acting.

He said, “I am grateful to be recognised for my work. It’s a great honour to be associated with the name Dada Saheb Phalke, the first man of cinema as we call him the father of cinema. So I am glad to be here and proud to be associated with the award.”

Besides them, some of the other celebrities who were given awards at the gala included Urvashi Rautela, Anup Jalota, Divya Khosla Kumar, Phalguni Pathak, Jubin Nautiyal, Juhi Chawla, Usha Nadkarni, Piyush Mishra and Rana Daggubati.

Here is the list of winners:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Best Actress for Sarbjit

Hema Malini – Kala Shree

Zeenat Aman – Lifetime Achievement

Kirti Kulhari – For Pink

Saiyami Kher— Best Debut for Mirzya

Shoojit Sircar — Creative Director Award for Pink

Rohit Roy— Best Negative Role in Kaabil

