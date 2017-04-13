Roy Price, Head of Amazon Studios caught up with Akshay Kumar on his trip to India. Price was invited to Akshay’s residence in Mumbai where he was greeted by the actor and his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar shared a photo of the meeting on Twitter and wrote, ‘Wonderful to catch up with Amazing Amazon head @RoyPrice and the @AmazonVideoIn team Brad, James and Nitesh. Thanks for coming over!!’

Roy Price also took to Twitter to thank Akshay for his hospitality and the mangoes he gifted. He tweeted, ‘Great mangos & company @akshaykumar ! See you soon!’

Akshay Kumar is surely on the favourite actors list of every filmmaker after bagging the National Award for Rustom. Did the Amazon Studios head visit the actor with plans of collaboration for Amazon Prime on his mind? Well, only time will tell the answer!

Earlier this year, two other superstars of Bollywood Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan met the head of web streaming giant Netflix, which increased the curiosity of fans about a possible collaboration. Is Akshay Kumar heading the same way?

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is preparing for his upcoming release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is expected to hit theatres in August. The movie stars Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame actress Bhumi Pednekar in the female lead. Akki is also working in wife Twinkle Khanna’s debut production venture Pad Man, which is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham who found a way to make cheap, affordable handmade sanitary napkins for women in his village. The movie, directed by R Balki, also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. He will also be seen in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran. The movie directed by S. Shankar, is slated to release in three languages— Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in October.