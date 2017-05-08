Have You Heard About Hrithik’s Krrish 4 & Wonder Woman Connection?

When it comes to superhero films, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish series is the most successful one in Bollywood. After his successful stint in Kaabil this year, there has been a lot of discussion over the actor’s upcoming projects and while we know that he will be working with Kabir Khan in his next, one of the most awaited projects of the star remains to be Krrish 4.

Director Rakesh Roshan had confirmed that he is working on the script of the film and once that is in place, he will make an official announcement on the release of the film. According to reports, Hrithik has made a rather interesting suggestion to his father for the fourth installment of the series. We hear the actor who was extremely impressed by the trailer of Marvel’s Wonder Woman now wants a character on the similar lines to be a part of the film. It seems the actor suggested that this female superhero character, will fight the enemy side by side with Krrish, to save the world.

In the last film of the series, we saw Kangana Ranaut in the character of a mutant who is shown to be a slick fighter. Although, given the circumstances between the two actors, we are sure that this character will not be developed further.

It will be interesting to see who the makers rope in for this powerful role. As of now, we are not sure if Priyanka Chopra, who plays the wife of Krrish will be a part of the fourth film or not. On her recent visit to India, Priyanka did mention that she has three films in her kitty but the timelines are not clear since she is dependent on the status of her American TV series Quantico.

Bagging a role like Wonder Woman is certainly a dream come true for many actresses. We can’t wait to get more info on this one!