Have Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Already Tied The Knot?

The whole town is currently talking about the lovebirds, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, fans are waiting to hear good news soon!

Well, it seems Virushka fans have the all the right reasons to rejoice! The rumours are now rife that Anushka and Virat have already tied the knot over the weekend on Saturday.

A few days back, Anushka, her family and family pandit left for Italy for the grand wedding. Virat too, who was in Delhi, left with his mom for Italy. It is being said that the couple is yet to tie a knot and the preparations are in full swing at Borgo Finocchieto, a luxury villa in Tuscany. But a tweet by a sports journalist has shocked many. The tweet said that Virat and Anushka are already married and the official announcement will be out soon.

Now, another proof about the wedding is out. A journalist from an agency took to her Facebook account and updated about the venue of Virushka wedding. She wrote, “Oh what a long long long journey this has been!! Wow, Anushka and Virat what a location you have chosen. Making it almost impossible for a common man to reach…never mind here I am. Tired and wet in the rain and it’s only 6 pm and this beautiful historical village seems to have gone to sleep….no taxi… no English..but people so kind and helpful. I am being helped by the locals to make sure I am safely transported to my hotel. It’s a faraway land in the historic land dating back to the 13th century…I guess we all will be making memories together. Some cozy some cold.”

Well, if this is true, we are already happy!

Interestingly, Jacqueline Fernandez unknowingly confirmed that the couple is tying the knot. At the recent event of Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017, the Race 3 actress was quite thrilled about the news. When she was asked about the grand wedding of Virushka, she jumped in joy and also did a happy dance, she said, “I am so so excited. I think it is amazing news. I am really happy for Anushka and Virat. I can’t wait for it.” Soon after when Jacqueline realized that she spoke too much, she soon twisted her words and said, “Okay, I didn’t confirm it, he told me (pointing towards the reporter)…I am hearing this news for the first time. Invitation bhi nahi mila abhi tak.”

Now, that’s funny! :P

Meanwhile, a grand reception is being planned in Mumbai on December 26 which will be attended by who’s who of Bollywood and sports. Recently, a source revealed, “Virat’s first invites were sent to Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, who he’s closest to in the team. On the other hand, Anushka sent her first wedding invitation to Adi and Shah Rukh Khan. SRK, too, is in the know of things because Anushka, who is very close to the superstar, was shooting for a film opposite him and has now taken a break for her nuptials.”