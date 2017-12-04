Yesterday, many Bollywood celebrities graced the red carpet event of Star Screen Awards 2018 which was held in Mumbai. Many B-Town biggies like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Vidya Balan to name a few.

This award night takes place every year to celebrate our glamorous and stylish actors from the B-Town. And the night was full of stars who sizzled at the red carpet with their sexy looks!

The Dabangg Khan of Bollywood looked dapper in a blue blazer, while the Dhak Dhak girl slayed the red carpet in her golden saree! The event was also graced by actors like Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Dhupia, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari, Pritam, TubelightHumari Sulu child artist Matin Rey Tangu, Zaira Wasim, Kriti Sanon, Shiamak Davar, Sumeet Vyas, Urvashi Rautela, Deepak Dobriyal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Aadar Jain and many others. The award function was hosted by Bhumi Pednekar.

Everyone was styled at their best slaying the red carpet of the event. Check out which celebrity won which award at this night full of fashion.

Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan shared the award for the Best actor for Newton and Hindi Medium respectively. The best actress award was won by Humari Sulu aka Vidya Balan and Konkana Sen Sharma for Lipstick Under My Burkha, and we are not surprised! Tumhari Sulu received three awards whereas Dangal bagged 12 awards. Check out the complete list of winners here:

Best Film (Critics): Newton

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Best Actress (Critics): Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Actress: Konkona Sen Sharma (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

Best Actor (Critics): Rajkummar Rao (Newton)

Best Actor (Popular): Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Supporting Actor: Rajkummar Rao (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Supporting Actor Female: Neha Dhupia (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Dialogues: Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Sound Design: Shahjith Koyeri (Rangoon)

Best Background Score: Pritam (Dangal)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dangal)

Best Music Director: Pritam (Dangal)

Best Editing: Ballu Saluja (Dangal)

Best Debut Director: Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Playback Singer: Arijit Singh (Raees – Zaalima & Jagga Jasoos)

Best Playback Singer: Shashaa Tirupati (Kanha – Shubh Mangal Savdhaan)

Best Choreographer: Shiamak Davar (Ullu Ka Pattha – Jagga Jasoos)

Also, have a look at the stars who sizzled at the red carpet: