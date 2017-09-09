The Haunting Ragini MMS To Be Made Into A Web Series

Just as when Bollywood was witnessing a varied genre of films being made, there came a film named Ragini MMS, a film that was directed by Pawan Kripalani and was produced by Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. Reports have it that, Ragini MMS, besides being inspired by the 2007 American supernatural horror film Paranormal Activity; it was also partly based on the real story of a girl from Delhi named Deepika. The film which starred

The film which starred Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala went onto becoming box office success. Inspired by the success of Ragini MMS, its makers went onto making Ragini MMS 2, which had Sunny Leone and newcomer Saahil Prem in the lead roles. Just like Ragini MMS, Ragini MMS 2 also became a box office success.

The latest update on the Ragini MMS series is that its makers Balaji Telefilms, have now decided to take the series ahead. Recently they launched an extremely seductive poster of the same with the caption ‘Ragini MMS Returns with a bang! Sex meets horror. Does it ring a bell? #Guesswhosback. Stay tuned. Streaming soon! #ALTBalajiOriginal’.

Unlike its ‘predecessors’, this time round it will be a web series and will be titled as Ragini MMS 2.2. And, it will be the ‘Sen-sational’ Riya Sen, who will be making her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s new web-series. As for the story, it’s being said that it will be revolving around the life of Simran, (who will be played by Riya Sen) and Ragini (who will be played by Karishma Sharma).

Trending:

When asked about the reason why she chose to be a part of the web series, Riya Sen told the media that, around three years back, she had wanted to venture into the web-series department. Besides that, she was wanting to be associated with Ekta Kapoor. And, with Ragini MMS 2.2, she said that she felt elated and more involved than ever