Kangana Ranaut is an actress, who has never shied away from voicing her opinion on anything, anyone. She is fearless, bold, confident and outspoken. She is someone, who is not scared of speaking her mind out, even if that rubs someone the wrong way. This attitude of hers sparked off another controversy recently, when she told Karan Johar, right on his face in his show that he practices nepotism.

While on the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 5 to promote Rangoon, along with her co-star Saif Ali Khan, Kangana said that if she ever writes a biography, it will include a chapter on nepotism penned by the filmmaker.

The book will mention Karan as a Bollywood biggie who is snooty, intolerant to outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism and even called him a movie mafia.

While her comments left Karan baffled and tongue-tied on the show, he later responded, saying he doubts whether the actress understands the entire meaning of the term nepotism. He also lashed out at the actress saying, “I’m done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card. I am done! You cannot be this victim every time and have a sad story to tell about how you’ve been terrorized by the bad world of the industry.” He further suggested that if she has so many problems with the industry, she can leave it.

However, it is not just Karan Johar, who shares a not so cordial relationship with the actress. Several other B-Town celebs also belong to the same club, Hrithik Roshan to start with.

Hrithik Roshan – Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s legal tussle turned out to be really nasty last year when the actors decided to wash their dirty linen in public. While it all started with Kangana allegedly referring to her Krrish 3 co-star as her ‘silly ex’, Hrithik responded on Twitter, saying, he would rather have an affair with the pope.

This was soon followed by the two actors sending legal notices to each other. This was just the beginning and the rest, as they say, is history. This is a controversy, which refuses to die down even today.

Rakesh Roshan – Months after Hrithik-Kangana’s public face off made headlines, Papa Roshan took his son’s side and opened up against the actress. Without naming Kangana, Rakesh Roshan told a leading daily, “Hrithik is different. Even when someone was spreading lies about him, he chose to stay calm and dignified. If he does choose to come out with the truth, it will shock everyone.”

This, of course, did not go down well with the actress, who responded, “I want to know why Indian men can’t stand up for themselves. He (Hrithik) is 43 years old. Why does his father always have to come to his rescue? For how long will he keep hiding behind his big influential father’s name? He (Hrithik) is an adult and pretty much can handle his own controversies in show business. It is just a simple controversy. Why do daddies have to save their sons? I don’t understand this.”

Adhyayan Suman – Kangana-Hrithik’s mud-slinging in public gave her another alleged ex, Adhyayan Suman his five seconds of fame. The actor took this opportunity to open up against his alleged former girlfriend Kangana.

In an extensive interview to a leading daily, he accused Kangana of abusing him both physically and mentally, practising black magic on him and even forcing him to drink menstrual blood. Adhyayan even extended his sympathies to Hrithik and his family and said that to get over this, he would often drunk drive on Marine Drive.

Shekhar Suman –

Soon after Rangoon’s release, Shekhar Suman sparked off a fresh debate by allegedly referring to Kangana as a ‘cocained actress’ in his tweet without taking her name. Although the actor later clarified that the tweet was not hinted at Kangana Ranaut but this leads to an inevitable question – who was it hinted at then? Because, this comes just a year after his son Adhyayan’s explosive interview, where he made shocking allegations about the actress!

Adhyayan did not miss this golden opportunity to take his father’s side and said that the paid trollers should go to the theatres and save the “Titanic from sinking”. Did he refer to Rangoon?

Aditya Pancholi – No, Kangana’s alleged ex-boyfriend Aditya Pancholi has not opened up against her in the recent past. But in a 2008 interview, he had admitted to falling in love with ‘sweet small town girl’ Kangana. He had also alleged that Kangana was two-timing with him and Adhyayan, who he even failed to recognize at Baaghi’s special screening last year. When quizzed by reporters on whether he had really warned Adhyayan about Kangana, Pancholi had replied, “Who is Adhyayan Suman? Get him here.” Pancholi’s wife Zarina Wahab and daughter Sana had reportedly walked out of their house until the issue subsides.

While controversy never leaves Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut’s side, here are a few things to be noted. In the past, some Bollywood actresses have opened up about existing practices like casting couch, but no one ever dared to point their finger at someone— be it due to the fear of consequences like her career getting destroyed, her reputation getting tarnished or whatever. Even though Kangana did not mention casting couch directly but hinted at it. In an interview last year, she revealed about being physically abused by someone from the industry who is her father’s age. She had said, “This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches.”

Similarly, while many actors and actresses have opened their mouth on the existence of nepotism in Bollywood, here is someone who has dared to point her finger at another person, that too straight on his face. And coming from an A-lister like Kangana, this of course is not a matter of joke. This also makes us curious to learn that why did Karan Johar respond or react to her allegations? Had he wished, he could have easily ignored it by choosing to remain silent. It is needless to say that the filmmaker’s reaction has triggered fresh debate and speculation on the topic.