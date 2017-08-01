Body shaming has been a hot topic of discussion for quite a while now. There have been incidences when random social media users slam the actresses for their looks or dresses. If you go through the comment section of the pictures posted by the actresses, you’ll see a string of hate comments.

Body shaming has seeped into the layers of our culture and well, film industry is also not spared by such leaches who think so low to comment on someone’s body structure. Recently, The Raabta star Kriti Sanon became the victim of body shaming.

A week ago Kriti shared a video of herself dancing on the song Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan, in a thigh high slit gown.

The infamous self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan first shared this video of Kriti and called her ‘mentally disturb’. Take a look at the tweet here:

Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai! pic.twitter.com/obW2MvRk42 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2017

This was quite normal, as it is KRK we are talking of. Time and again he has aimed to defame almost every actor in the industry.But this did not end here, a so-called Bollywood actress decided to add to the filth of an already misogynist post. In case you’re wondering, Bhairavi Goswami featured in Hate Story. She had a blink-and-miss appearance in the film and this tweet of hers can be called a publicity stunt.

Bhairavi used some ridiculous set of words, this is what she wrote:

she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper😳. Even college students look better https://t.co/SAPEuv80sc — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017

It’s a popular culture on social media to slam a person and muster a minute or two of fame. Bhairavi seems to be trying her hands on the similar propaganda. We’ve been blaming men to shame and stereotype women, but sadly there are women like Bhairavi Goswami who doesn’t think once before talking about a woman’s body on a public platform.

This did not go well and the Twitterati were outraged at Bhairavi’s attack on Kriti and slammed her for body shaming Kriti.

Take a look:

Wow! Slow clap for you. I knew you are not a good actor but damm you are not even a good human. May u get well soon. — Puneet Prakash (@nirdeshak) July 22, 2017

First Look At Yourself! Or should I call it a Publicity Stunt😠

Kriti Is one of the most beautiful actress of btown @kritisanon 😍 — MUSTAFA (@iamGMSheikh) July 28, 2017

I’m not a fan of kirti but atleast i know she exists. But who are you? Never heard of you 😂😂 — T🔥 (@evoltanya) July 29, 2017



Well, looks like Bhairavi is another attention seeker like KRK. Meanwhile, Kriti chose to ignore these posts while she’s busy promoting Bareilly Ki Barfi.